Top 10 world news: Pro-Ukraine elements at work in Crimea, UN chief inspects grain ship, more

A Ukrainian official has told US media that pro-Ukraine elements were involved in explosions in Russia-held Crimea in recent days. Meanwhile Russia has made an allegation that a number of its soldiers were poisoned by Ukraine. Read this and more in our Top 10 World News.

Pro-Ukraine saboteurs played a role in blasts at Russian military sites: Report

Russia-Ukraine war: The report also noted that given the nature of the blasts, experts have speculated that guerrilla fighters, known as "partisans" might have played a role.

Travel ban exemptions for Taliban officials end, no consensus in UN for extension



Exemptions from travel ban were given to 13 Taliban officials to enable them to take part in negotiations and meet foreign officials abroad.

China's coal import from Russia surges to record high amid EU ban



EU member states the Netherlands, Austria and Germany have reportedly increased the use of coal-fired power plants even as the EU seeks to cut natural gas use by 15 per cent due to surging prices.

WATCH: Multiple times when world leaders hit the dancefloor, why blame Sanna Marin alone?



Even her harshest detractors would concede that Sanna Marin throws more than competent shapes compared to some other world leaders, despite the fact that her passion for partying may have gotten her into trouble at home.

Ukraine poisoned some of our soldiers, alleges Russia



Russian defence ministry alleges that the poisoning took place in the month of July and a number of Russian servicemen were taken to a military hospital with signs of serious poisoning on July 31.

UN chief inspects grain ship off the coast of Turkey



Ukraine, a leading producer of foodgrains has been under attack from Russia since February 24 this year. The invasion created obstacles in the path of grain export from Ukraine raising the spectre of global food crisis. But a deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey between Ukraine and Russia that resulted in agreement for safe passage for grain ships from and to Ukraine.

Thousands gather to fete South Africa's new Zulu king



Men and women in colourful traditional outfits assembled outside the marble palace on the hills of Nongoma, a small town in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, the Zulu heartland.

New Zealand: Downpour eases after forcing hundreds from homes



Nelson, the city in the South Island of the country is the worst affected due to the rain. Hundreds of homes have been evacuated over the week. The lashing from rain has rendered some of the homes uninhabitable.

Monkeypox virus can remain on blankets, coffee machines for days, says CDC study

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said cleaning and disinfection may have contained contamination at home. The WHO has already instituted a study to find out whether genetic changes are responsible for the monkeypox surge worldwide.

Literature world gathers in support of Salman Rushdie in New York



More than a dozen renowned authors, including Rushdie's friends and colleagues, spoke at the occasion, which, according to the event's organisers, had also invited the novelist to attend from a hospital bed. Rushdie, 75, was stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen a week ago as he prepared for a lecture series in upstate New York.