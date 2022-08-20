Travel ban exemptions for Taliban officials end, no consensus in UN for extension

The travel ban exemptions for 13 Taliban officials ended on Friday after the United Nations failed to achieve consensus on possible extension. Thirteen Taliban officials were given exemptions from travel ban to enable them to take part in negotiations and meet foreign officials abroad. These 13 officials were among 135 Taliban officials who were subject to sanctions as per a 2011 UN Security resolution.

In June, the 15-member UN Security Council's Afghanistan Sanctions Committee removed two Taliban education ministers from the exemption list over the regime's curtailment of women's rights.

At that time exemptions for others were renewed until August 19. An extension of a month was possible if no member objected but AFP, quoting diplomatic sources, said that Ireland objected last week.

China and Russia were in favour of an extension.

The exemption for 13 officials from travel ban ended at midnight on Friday (August 19)

Among the 13 are Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai.

They were instrumental in negotiations with the US government of then-president Donald Trump which led to a deal in 2020 paving the way for America's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A spokesperson for the Chinese mission at the UN, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council, this week called the Western position linking the travel ban to human rights "counterproductive."

(With inputs from agencies)

