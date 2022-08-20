Will engage with global community based on Sharia, says Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada

According to reports, Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada told top officials that he is ready to engage with the global community within the Sharia framework.

The Taliban leader made the announcement in Kandahar in the presence of clerics, activists and government officials. The meeting was reportedly attended by nearly 2,500 participants. The development comes as reports said United Nations may end travel ban exemptions for thirteen Taliban officials.

At least 135 Taliban officials are on UN Security Council's sanctions list which includes asset freezes and travel bans. However, 13 officials were granted exemptions from the travel ban as permanent UNSC members Russia and China backed the Taliban officials.

The exemptions for the thirteen officials ended at midnight on Friday. The officials included deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar and deputy minister of foreign affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai. Reports claimed the US wants the travel ban for seven Taliban officials while allowing waiver for six others for a period of ninety days.

The Taliban had entered Kabul on August 15 last year in a lightning offensive as former Afghan President Ghani fled the country. On Monday, the Taliban marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan while chanting victory slogans next to the US embassy in Kabul.

American troops made a chaotic exit from the country as thousands of Afghans fled taking flights from Kabul airport helped by US-led allies. American troops finally left Afghanistan on August 31 last year as the Taliban took control of the country.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy prime minister of Afghanistan hailed the Taliban's return saying that "the Islamic Emirate brought the world's superpower and its allies to their knees and Afghans gained their independence".

