Monkeypox virus can remain on blankets, coffee machines, says CDC study

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), the monkeypox virus can remain on blankets, couches, coffee machines, computer mouse including light switches.

The CDC study claimed researchers had found the monkeypox virus on 70 per cent of "high-contact areas" twenty days after a person displayed symptoms, however, it added that no live virus was detected indicating infection risk was low.

CDC said cleaning and disinfection may have contained contamination at home. The WHO has already instituted a study to find out whether genetic changes are responsible for the monkeypox surge worldwide.

The CDC had said earlier that monkeypox can spread from person to person contact and can also spread through respiratory secretions and face-to-face contact including intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling or sex. The current CDC advisory says monkeypox is “sexually transmissible”.

The virus has now spread to at least 92 countries with 35,000 cases being detected worldwide.

The WHO had identified two distinct variants as Clade I and Clade II. The health agency added that Clade II had two sub-clades, IIa and IIb.

According to the world health body, the virus can be contained if a person avoids close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox and also avoid contact with "objects and materials" that a person with monkeypox has used.

