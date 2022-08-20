Ukraine poisoned some of our soldiers, alleges Russia

Russian defence ministry on Saturday (August 20), accused Ukraine of poisoning some of its soldiers in Zaporizhzhia, the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region. In response, an adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry said that the alleged poisoning may have taken place due to Russian soldiers eating expired canned meat.

Russian defence ministry alleges that the poisoning took place in the month of July and a number of Russian servicemen were taken to a military hospital with signs of serious poisoning on July 31. The ministry said that tests results showed presence of botulinum type B, a toxic substance in their bodies.

"On the fact of chemical terrorism sanctioned by the (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy regime, Russia is preparing supporting evidence with the results of all the analyses," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not elaborate as to how many servicemen had suffered. No information was provided about their current condition. There was no further explanation on what the 'supporting evidence' was.

Botulinum toxin type B is a neurotoxin that can cause botulism when ingested in previously contaminated food products, but it can also have medical uses.

Ukraine's interior ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko commented on Russian allegations on Telegram app.

"The department (Russian defence ministry) does not clarify whether the poisoning could have been caused by expired canned meat, in which botulinum toxin is often found. Overdue rations have been massively complained about by the occupying forces since the first days of the invasion of Ukraine," he said.

The Russian defence ministry said it was conducting an additional investigation into an incident in which Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-installed administration in Ukraine's occupied Kherson region, was taken ill.

(With inputs from agencies)

