Mourners gathered at St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday to say a final farewell to Pope Francis, a pontiff remembered during his funeral as a tireless champion of the poor and migrants.

Advertisment

The Resistance Front or the TRF which had claimed responsibility of the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (April 22) that claimed lives of 27 tourists has retracted from its statement.

Farewell, Franciscus: ‘Pope of the People’ laid to rest as world leaders, 400,000 mourners say goodbye in historic Vatican funeral

Advertisment

Mourners gathered at St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday to say a final farewell to Pope Francis, a pontiff remembered during his funeral as a tireless champion of the poor and migrants.

Pahalgam attack: TRF terrorists claim they're not involved amid fury and punishment of Pakistan by India

Advertisment

The Resistance Front or the TRF which had claimed responsibility of the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (April 22) that claimed lives of 27 tourists has retracted from its statement.

Massive explosion at port city of Bandar Abbas in Iran, four killed, over 500 injured - Video



An explosion was reported at Shahid Rajaee port in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, more than 1,000 km (620 miles) south of capital Tehran, on Saturday. Over 500 people were injured and four were killed.

'Putin doesn’t want to stop the war': Trump says Russia needs to be 'dealt with differently' after meeting with Zelensky

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (April 26) slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin questioning whether the Kremlin truly wants to end the war in Ukraine, suggesting that tougher measures might be needed.

Handshake and death stare: Curious case of two pictures of Trump and Macron in Pope Francis' funeral | Watch

Two photos of Trump and Macron have gone viral on the internet - one, where the US president seemingly gives a death stare to his French counterpart, and the second, where both are shaking hands.

'False': Russia claims Kursk liberation; Ukrainian army says Kremlin's statement 'don't correspond to reality'

The Russian army has announced that Ukrainian forces have fully regained control of the Kursk region, a claim, Ukraine denied, saying that Russia's statements "do not correspond to reality."

'Speed up aliens' deportation': Elon Musk's DOGE goons building 'deportation machine' from sensitive personal data

US President Donald Trump has been intensifying immigration crackdown in the country since the day he returned to Oval Office. His "closest buddy" Elon Musk's DOGE goons are building a "master database" to speed up the identification, detention, and deportation of undocumented migrants, reported CNN. Pope Francis' funeral: World leaders who attended farewell of 'people's Pope' in Vatican

Pope Francis, the head of the worldwide Catholic Church, passed away on April 21, aged 88. His funeral was attended by many world leaders.

Martin Scorsese joins Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound as executive producer

Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese signs on as executive producer of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Homebound ahead of its Cannes premiere next month. The movie is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar.

‘Dhoni is carrying team on his shoulders, what are other 10 players doing,’ Raina’s rant on CSK’s slump in IPL 2025

In the absence of regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who got ruled out of the tournament with an elbow fracture, veteran MS Dhoni filled in his shoes, captaining the side for the remainder of the season.

