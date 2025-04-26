Advertisment
Pope Francis' funeral: World leaders who attended farewell of 'people's Pope' in Vatican

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Pope Francis, the head of the worldwide Catholic Church, passed away on April 21, aged 88. His funeral is underway

Authored by: Navashree Nandini
by Navashree Nandini
Photograph: (AFP)
1/9

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

Tens of thousands of mourners and world leaders including US President Donald Trump packed St Peter's Square on Saturday for the funeral of Pope Francis

Funeral ceremonies underway; US President Donald Trump seated in first row
2/9

Funeral ceremonies underway; US President Donald Trump seated in first row

Pope Francis, known as the champion of the poor and the Catholic Church's first Latin American leader passed away on April 21. Earlier a controversy broke out on seating arrangement for Trump, however, he was seated in the front row

Indian President Droupadi Murmu seated with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
3/9

Indian President Droupadi Murmu seated with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Indian President Murmu is accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian; and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Joshua De Souza.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni attend Pope's funeral
4/9

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni attend Pope's funeral

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni welcomed scores of world leaders to say goodbye to a much-revered pope.

Bangladesh's interim leader Mohammad Yunus attend Pope Francis funeral
5/9

Bangladesh's interim leader Mohammad Yunus attend Pope Francis funeral

From Asia-Pacific, Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Bangladesh's interim leader Mohammad Yunus, Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn, Indonesia's former president Joko Widodo, New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos attended the funeral

prince william
6/9

Prince William bid a goodbye to 'people's Pope'

The Prince of Wales attended the Pope's funeral in the Vatican's St Peter's Square. Prince William represented his father King Charles III

UK PM Keir Starmer attended Pope's funeral
7/9

UK PM Keir Starmer attended Pope's funeral

UK PM Keir Starmer paid his respects to the Pope as he joined world leaders for his funeral in the Vatican's St Peter's Square

macron
8/9

French President Emmanuel Macron attended Pope's funeral and was seated near Trump amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks

French President Emmanuel Macron was seated near US President Trump as the Russia-Ukraine peace talks are underway

The Vatican bids farewell to the Argentine pope who had reigned for 12 years
9/9

The Vatican bids farewell to the Argentine pope who had reigned for 12 years

Pope Francis sought to steer the centuries-old Church into a more inclusive direction during his 12-year papacy, and his death prompted a global outpouring of emotion.

by Navashree Nandini
