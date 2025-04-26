Pope Francis' funeral: World leaders who attended farewell of 'people's Pope' in Vatican

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
Tens of thousands of mourners and world leaders including US President Donald Trump packed St Peter's Square on Saturday for the funeral of Pope Francis
Pope Francis, known as the champion of the poor and the Catholic Church's first Latin American leader passed away on April 21. Earlier a controversy broke out on seating arrangement for Trump, however, he was seated in the front row
Indian President Droupadi Murmu seated with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Indian President Murmu is accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian; and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Joshua De Souza.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni attend Pope's funeral
Bangladesh's interim leader Mohammad Yunus attend Pope Francis funeral
From Asia-Pacific, Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Bangladesh's interim leader Mohammad Yunus, Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn, Indonesia's former president Joko Widodo, New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos attended the funeral
Prince William bid a goodbye to 'people's Pope'
UK PM Keir Starmer attended Pope's funeral
French President Emmanuel Macron attended Pope's funeral and was seated near Trump amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks
The Vatican bids farewell to the Argentine pope who had reigned for 12 years
Pope Francis sought to steer the centuries-old Church into a more inclusive direction during his 12-year papacy, and his death prompted a global outpouring of emotion.