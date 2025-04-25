The FBI on Friday (April 25) arrested Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, accusing her of helping an undocumented immigrant avoid arrest by federal agents. The arrest has triggered fresh debate around the US administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement efforts and growing tensions with the judiciary.

The news first surfaced through a post by Trump ally Kash Patel on social media platform X, stating, “Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week.” Though the post was briefly taken down, Patel later reposted it with identical wording.

A spokesperson for the US Marshals Service confirmed the arrest, while the White House made its stance clear through a strongly worded statement.

White House: 'No more aiding illegal aliens'

Kush DeSai, spokesperson for the Trump administration, said, “The days of actively aiding and abetting illegal aliens invading our country are over.” He added, “The Trump administration will never waver on putting Americans and America First with a no-nonsense approach to immigration enforcement. In this administration, anyone who commits crimes exposes themselves to criminal liability.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi also weighed in, writing on X, “No one is above the law.”

What happened inside the courthouse

According to an affidavit, the incident in question occurred on 18 April when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrived at the Milwaukee County Courthouse with a warrant to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz. He had been deported in 2013 but had returned illegally and was due in court for a hearing related to battery and domestic abuse.

Judge Dugan, who was handling an unrelated case at the time, was informed by a public defender about ICE’s presence. She then left the courtroom and reportedly told the agents they required a different kind of warrant and should speak to Chief Judge Carl Ashley. She allegedly helped Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer exit through a private hallway door, allowing them to slip past law enforcement.

Flores-Ruiz was eventually caught after leading officers on a foot chase outside the courthouse.

Allegations and response

Patel stated that Dugan’s actions put the public at risk, writing, “We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject, an illegal alien, to evade arrest.”

Earlier this week, when questioned by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Dugan had denied the allegations, saying by email, “Nearly every fact regarding the ‘tips’ in your email is inaccurate.”

During her court appearance on Friday, Dugan’s lawyer, Craig Mastantuono, said: “Judge Dugan wholeheartedly regrets and protests her arrest. It was not made in the interest of public safety.”