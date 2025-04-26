Mourners gathered at St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday to say a final farewell to Pope Francis, a pontiff remembered during his funeral as a tireless champion of the poor and migrants.

The funeral Mass was held on the steps of the Basilica, one of the holiest sites of the Catholic Church, with over 50 world leaders and 11 reigning monarchs attending. Among those present were US President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden, Argentine President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also attended and held a private meeting with Trump before the service.

A crowd of more than 250,000 gathered in St. Peter’s Square to witness the ceremony, with another 150,000 lining the 6-kilometre route through Rome as the pope’s coffin made its way to his final resting place. Millions more around the world watched the first Latin American pope’s funeral on television.

A humble farewell for a pope among th e people

Pope Francis’ simple coffin was carried back into the basilica following the nearly two-hour service, where he was praised as a "pope among the people." From there, it was taken in procession across the River Tiber to the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore for burial, passing the ancient Colosseum along the way.

The pope had passed away at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke on Easter Monday, just a day after he appeared in St. Peter’s Square.

During the days leading up to the funeral, around 400,000 mourners visited St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their final respects as his body lay in state. On Friday night, his coffin was officially sealed in a ceremony led by Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell.

A life dedicated to peace, the poor, and the marginalised

The funeral Mass opened with the Latin chant, "Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him."

In his homily, Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re praised Pope Francis’ tireless efforts for refugees and the poor. "His gestures and exhortations in favour of refugees and displaced persons are countless," he said. "His insistence on working on behalf of the poor was constant."

Cardinal Re also recalled how Pope Francis constantly called for peace amidst "raging wars, with their inhumane horrors," urging honest negotiations and reconciliation. One of Francis’ key messages, the cardinal reminded mourners, was, "Build bridges, not walls."

Prayers were offered in several languages, including French, Arabic, Portuguese, Polish, German, and Mandarin, fitting for a pope who aimed to reach Catholics worldwide.

Communion was first shared among cardinals and then among the crowd.

A funeral shaped by Francis’ wishes

Pope Francis had personally approved the order of the day in June 2024. Wanting a simpler ceremony, Vatican officials said he wished the funeral to reflect the life of "a pastor and disciple of Christ, and not of a powerful person in this world."

Francis' commitment to the poor was again evident, with homeless people, migrants, and even a group of transgender women living in a Roman convent invited to attend. These guests were chosen by the Sant’Egidio charity, known for its work with marginalised communities.

At his request, a group of poor and needy individuals also stood on the steps of the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore to pay their respects before his burial. He believed, the Vatican said, that "the poor have a privileged place in the heart of God."

Pope Francis is the first pope in over three centuries to be buried at Santa Maria Maggiore, and the burial took place privately, away from the public gaze.

A legacy of reform, and controversy

Francis leaves behind a legacy of firsts: the first Latin American pope, the first Jesuit to hold the office, and the first modern-day pope from outside Europe.

Elected in 2013, he led a series of progressive reforms, including promoting greater roles for women in the Church. Yet his time in office was not without its challenges. Although he took notable steps to address clerical sexual abuse scandals, critics argue that much more remains to be done.

Francis also faced criticism from conservative parts of the Church, particularly over his more open stance on same-sex relationships. Famously asked about homosexuality, he responded, "Who am I to judge?" though he maintained the Church’s traditional teachings.

Earlier this year, Francis rebuked the Trump administration’s immigration policies and criticised Vice President JD Vance’s use of religious arguments to justify them. Vance had been among the last visitors to meet Pope Francis, briefly speaking with him on Easter Sunday.

Now, the cardinals must gather for a conclave to choose his successor.