Top 10 world news: Pope calls for peace at Easter mass, Macron's shift of views, and more

The global Easter festivities culminated into a Mass presided over by Pope Francis in Vatican City where he called for peace amid raging conflicts all over the world. French President Emmanuel Macron is no more the same man of America-centered strategic outlook. Meanwhile, the Chinese actions of belligerence continued around Taiwan even on Sunday.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Pope Francis presided over the Easter Mass on Sunday and called for peace amid raging conflict in Ukraine and recent escalation in violence between Israel and Palestine. The religious leader expressed "deep concern" over recent flare-up in violence globally.

Back from a three-day state visit to China, French President Emmanuel Macron is a man of fresh ideas. In a no holds barred interview, Macron said Europe must strive for 'neutrality' on the Taiwan issue, adding that the bloc must not be a follower of either the US or China.

The United States struck a note of caution saying that it was “monitoring” China as it continued its military drills around Taiwan for the second day on Sunday.

Israel's military hit targets in southern Syria in retaliation after six rockets were launched from the Syrian territory toward Israel in a rare attack from its northeastern neighbour, said the Israeli military early on Sunday (April 9).

A Chinese scientist has come up with a new theory on the origins of Covid-19. He has claimed that the Covid-19 virus may have originated in humans. Tong Yigang of the Beijing University of Chemical Technology explained that the genetic sequences of viral samples taken from the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan were “almost identical” to those of patients infected with the coronavirus. He says that this likely suggests that Covid-19 may have originated from humans.

Dawn Ramadan prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ended peacefully on Sunday after days of heightened tension at the flashpoint Jerusalem site/ Meanwhile, a mass‮ ‬Passover benediction at the adjacent Western Wall also began. Some Jewish visitors could also be seen walking through the mosque compound under heavy police security.

North India is likely to witness a hot spell soon this year, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying that several parts of the country will witness a spike in temperature in the next five days. The IMD warned that there would be a gradual rise of two-four degrees Celsius over the next five days in the country. The IMD warning comes after the agency said that except for parts of the northwest and peninsular region, most parts of India are likely to witness above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June.

India’s Minister of Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari in an exclusive interview to WION spelt out his ambitious plan to decongest the roads in the national capital New Delhi.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition, which kicks off on March 31, here's a look at the teams with 100 or more wins in the history of the showpiece event.