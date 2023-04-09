Easter Mass 2023: Pope Francis calls for peace in Ukraine, Palestine amid raging conflicts

Pope Francis presided over the Easter Mass on Sunday and called for peace amid the raging conflict in Ukraine and the recent escalation in violence between Israel and Palestine. The religious leader expressed "deep concern" over the recent flare-up in violence globally.

While addressing a crowd of some 100,000 people gathered in Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican City, he said that the renewed violence "threatens the desired climate of trust and mutual respect needed to resume dialogue."

"Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia," he said.

"Comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war, and grant that prisoners may return safe and sound to their families."

He also drew attention to conflicts around the world, from Syria to the Democratic Republic of Congo, and offered prayers for victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

This week, as the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the Jewish Passover and Christian Easter have coincided, a surge in violence and unrest between Israel and Palestinians dominated the news cycle worldwide.

The pope called for a resumption in dialogue to ensure peace "in the Holy City (of Jerusalem) and in the entire region."

On Wednesday, Israeli police stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam's third-holiest site, in a pre-dawn raid aimed at dislodging "law-breaking youths and masked agitators" they said had barricaded themselves inside.

The next day, more than 30 rockets were fired from Lebanese soil into Israel by Palestinian groups.

Israel then bombarded Gaza and southern Lebanon, targeting "terror infrastructures" that it said belonged to the Hamas.

The 86-year-old pope has returned to his duties in Vatican after a recent stay in hospital following a bout of bronchitis. On Saturday evening, he presided over the Vigil mass in Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, a two-and-a-half-hour ceremony performed before 8,000 people.

On Friday evening however, he stayed away from the Good Friday "Way of the Cross" service as a precaution because of the intense cold, the Vatican said. It was for the first time that he missed the ceremony during his papacy.

(With inputs from agencies)

