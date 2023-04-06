Pope says sex is 'one of the most beautiful things' in a documentary

Pope Francis has described sex as "one of the most beautiful things" that God has given to humans. The head of the Catholic Church praised the virtues of sex in a documentary, which was released on Wednesday.

The documentary, "The Pope Answers", is an original Spanish special featuring Pope Francis and captures a meeting he had last year in Rome with 10 people in their early 20s.

In the documentary, he said, "Sex is one of the beautiful things that God has given to the human person." referring to masturbation, Pope said that to express yourself sexually is "richness". "So anything that detracts from real sexual expression lessens you and depletes this richness," he said.

The young speakers asked Pope several intriguing, offbeat and thorny questions, to which he responded spontaneously. He was asked whether or not he knew what a "non-binary person" is, they also asked questions like does he know what is Tinder, and more. To the non-binary person's question, Pope replied affirmatively and reiterated that LGBT people must be welcomed by the Catholic Church.

He said: "All persons are the children of God, all persons. God does not reject anybody, God is a father. And I have no right to expel anyone from the Church."

Pope's remarks were published by the official Vatican newspaper, L'Osservatore Romano, as he also talked about abortion as the Roman Catholic Church has consistently condemned abortion. It says that abortion is the direct and purposeful taking of the life of the unborn child.

On abortion, Pope said that priests should be "merciful" towards women who have terminated a pregnancy, but said the practice remains unacceptable.

"It good to call things by their name. It is one thing to accompany the person who had one (abortion), quite another to justify the act," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

