In pics | Jews walk through Al-Aqsa compound as Muslims offer Ramadan prayers
Dawn Ramadan prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ended peacefully on Sunday after days of heightened tension at the flashpoint Jerusalem site/ Meanwhile, a mass Passover benediction at the adjacent Western Wall also began. Some Jewish visitors could also be seen walking through the mosque compound under heavy police security.
Ramadan prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Jewish visitors walked through the compound
Meanwhile, a mass Passover benediction went about at the adjacent Western Wall. Al-Aqsa Mosque is known as Temple Mount in Judaism and small groups of Jewish visitors under heavy police guard walked through the mosque compound.
Passover's special "Priestly Blessing"
Thousands of worshippers gathered for the Passover's special "Priestly Blessing" at the Western Wall below just as the Ramadan prayers ended.
Mass prayer at Western Wall
Thousands of Jewish worshippers attended mass prayer at Western Wall in Jerusalem.
Security crisis at Al-Aqsa
A security crisis set off last week at the Al-Aqsa compound when Israeli police entered the mosque to remove what they said were youths barricaded inside armed with rocks and fireworks.
Tarawih Ramadan prayer on Saturday night ended peacefully
At Al-Aqsa, the special Tarawih Ramadan prayer on Saturday night ended peacefully despite fears violence would erupt there once more.