IMD forecast says heatwave will take over several parts of India in coming five days

North India is likely to witness a hot spell soon this year, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying that several parts of the country will witness a spike in temperature in the next five days. The IMD warned that there would be a gradual rise of two-four degrees Celsius over the next five days in the country. The IMD warning comes after the agency said that except for parts of the northwest and peninsular region, most parts of India are likely to witness above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said, “A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana."

The summer season this year is expected to break records. February was the hottest since weather records started to be maintained in 1901, according to the IMD. But March was relatively normal due to the above-normal rainfall following the seven western disturbances, including five strong ones.

The national capital Delhi witnessed extreme weather swings in the last month, with unexpected rains shocking weathermen and the common people. Thunderstorms and hailstorms were recorded which damaged crops in northern India.

Thunderstorms and strong winds have been predicted over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh in the next two days. "Thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during the next two days and decrease thereafter," the IMD advisory said.

(With inputs from agencies)

