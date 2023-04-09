Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's complete relationship timeline: First date, couple outings and more

In the last six years, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have made one thing clear - their relationship is an intimate but private one. And, they've always put up a united front in protecting their privacy. But their rare couple outings have shelled major relationship goals over the years. Nobody knows for sure when the two first met and fell in love, however, sleuths have determined that her 2017 song "Dress" refers to their first meeting.

Currently, their separation rumours are doing rounds online and Swifties are curious to know what's happening in the pop sensation's life. Until Swift clears her relationship status and talks about her rumoured separation from Alwyn, check out their relationship time below!

In the song "Dress", Swift says, "Flashback to when you met me, your buzzed cut and my hair bleached." Interestingly, Swift's hair was bleached at the 2016 Met Gala and Alwyn's hair was buzzed, which hints that the two first saw each other at the fashion gala.

Then in October 2016, Swift went to a Kings of Leon show with her BFFs and rumour has it that Alwyn was also there. A month later in November, Swift attended the premiere of Alwyn's film, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

Fast forward to May 2017, the first reports of their linkup emerged. A source close to the pair told The Sun that Swift and Alwyn had been together for a few months and that their friends and families were in on it. "This isn’t a new couple alert or a secret relationship - the only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us, Taylor and Joe’s closest friends and their families, were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time," the source said.

Later, they are spotted hanging out together on several dates.

In October 2017, she reportedly told her fans that her song "Gorgeous" is about Alwyn.

In September 2018, Alwyn spoke about his relationship with Swift for the first time. "I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," he told British Vogue. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work."

In December 2018, Swift attended the premiere of Alwyn's movie Mary Queen of Scots in London. Next month, they attended the Golden Globes separately.

A rare occurrence for this secretive duo! In February 2019, the two were photographed walking together hand-in-hand at a BAFTA after-party. Dressed in a pale blue Stella McCartney gown, the singer gave off major Cinderella vibes next to her beau.

In August 2019, Swift told The Guardian why she doesn't speak about her relationship. She said, "I've learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it—but it's just that it goes out into the world. That's where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."

A couple of months later, they were seen holding hands after Swift's Saturday Night Live performance and heading together to New York's Zuma for the show's after-party.

Swift and Alwyn's love story didn't stay behind closed doors for long. By 2020, the two started going out together more in public. They were papped on holidays, festivals, major tinsel town events and so on. It is also speculated that the two quarantined together during the pandemic lockdowns.

