Taylor Swift breaks up with boyfriend Joe Alwyn after six years of dating: Report

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have parted ways. The ''Lover'' singer and the British actor have called it quits after dating each other for six long years now. The news of their split comes when Swift is busy travelling for her Eras tour, which started last month from Glendale, Arizona.

The news of the breakup was reported by ET. The publication has revealed that the split was amicable and "it was not dramatic."

As per ET, "the relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows."



Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn have kept their mouth shut whenever questions have popped up about their personal life. Last year, a lot of rumours were swirling around about the love birds getting engaged.

In 2020, the Grammy winner was even spotted wearing a ring that many guessed was her engagement ring.



However, the engagement rumours were shut down by Joe, himself. During his interview with WSJ. Magazine last year, when asked about the engagement rumour, the actor said, as per People, ''If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins.''



He added further, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

Swift and Alwyn first met at the 2016 Met Gala and started dating after a few months. Ever since then, the couple has kept their relationship out of the media spotlight most of the time. However, throughout the years, Taylor has devoted a number of songs and lyrics to Joe, such as "London Boy," which she wrote about her time with Joe in Camden and Shoreditch.