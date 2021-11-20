Top 10 world news: Poland's claims on migrant crisis, China on Taiwan, more

Polish defence minister on Saturday said that a large group of 'foreigners' tried to force barricades at the Poland-Belarus border. He claimed that migrant groups have been trying to cross the border. In other news, China has reiterated that it will not tolerate the independence of Taiwan. Read this and more in Top 10 World News.

Several attempts made to force the border, says Poland amid migrant crisis with Belarus



Poland authorities had earlier said that Belarus was trying to push migrants into the country just hours after it had reportedly pulled them back.

Won't tolerate Taiwan's independence, says China



Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi's comments come as Taiwan deployed the fourth-generation F-16V advanced fighter jets from the US as President Tsai said it represented 'steadfast promise of the Taiwan-US partnership'.

'Time is short' for Iran to return to nuclear deal: US envoy

Talks for revial of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will restart on November 29. IAEA has said recently that Iran has increased stockpile of its enriched uranium

In Pics | Key features of Indian Navy's Visakhapatnam destroyer



INS Visakhapatnam is equipped with an array of weapons and sensors which include surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns and anti-submarine rockets.

Indian authorities seize containers carrying radioactive material being transferred from Pak to China



The seized hazardous cargo containers were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, and the containers were not destined for Mundra Port.

Sudan: 40 people die due to anti-coup protests, say medics



Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on October 25 declared a state of emergency, ousted the government and detained the civilian leadership.

On day to be taken off life support, woman wakes up from COVID-19-induced coma



Nearly six weeks after being put on a ventilator, a woman miraculously woke from COVID-19-induced coma on the day she was going to be taken off life support. The family had also picked up a headstone and casket.

In Thanksgiving tradition, US President Joe Biden pardons ‘Peanut Butter’, ‘Jelly’



In first traditional turkey pardon ceremony in his presidency, US President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys, namely, Peanut Butter and Jelly. They were spared from becoming a presidential meal this holiday season in a ceremony on the White House's Rose Garden. It was attended by the families and children of the White House staffers.

NASA shares Perseverance rover's breathtaking recording of Ingenuity flight on Mars

Ingenuity rotorcraft's flight on Martian surface was initially supposed to be just a technology demonstration. But after its spectacular success, the mission has been expanded. Perseverance rover filmed Ingenuity during its 13th flight

Dog-sized dinosaur with no teeth has been found in Brazil



This dinosaur had no teeth. And funny thing is it was a meat eater! It lived 70 million years ago.



