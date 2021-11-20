Key features of Indian Navy's Visakhapatnam destroyer

INS Visakhapatnam is equipped with an array of weapons and sensors which include surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns and anti-submarine rockets.

INS Visakhapatnam

As challenges arise in the Indian Ocean, the Indian navy is expanding its might and deterrence capabilities.

The Indian Navy will be inducting INS Visakhapatnam on Sunday to boost the country's capacity to counter threats, both above water and on the surface.

INS Visakhapatnam is India's first stealth guided-missile destroyer ship of Project 15B. The warship will be commissioned into the Indian navy in the presence of India's defence minister Rajnath Singh.

(Photograph:WION)