On day to be taken off life support, woman wakes up from COVID-19-induced coma

Nearly six weeks after being put on a ventilator, a woman miraculously woke from COVID-19 -induced coma on the day she was going to be taken off life support.

The family and doctors catering to the 69-year-old woman, Bettina Lerman, were in for a shocking surprise when she woke up on her own just hours before they were going to pull the plug.

The family had also picked up a headstone and casket.

Andrew Lerman, son of the woman, said, “We had a family meeting with the hospital because my mother wasn’t waking up. No matter what they (did), they couldn’t get her to wake up. They said that her lungs are completely destroyed. There’s irreversible damage — that it’s just not going to happen.”

In a call on October 29, Andrew learnt from the doctor at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, that his mother had unexpectedly woken up. She did not suffer organ failure and was also aware of her surroundings.

Bettina had contracted the coronavirus disease in early September. The woman is unvaccinated and may get the vaccine after she recovers.

(With inputs from agencies)