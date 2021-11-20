Indian authorities seize containers carrying radioactive material being transferred from Pak to China

Indian authorities have seized a vessel carrying several containers of radioactive material that were being transferred from Pakistan to China.

The ''undeclared hazardous cargo'' was seized by a joint Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team.

''While the cargo was listed as Non-Hazardous, the seized containers had Hazard Class 7 markings (which indicate radioactive substances),'' said a statement issues by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) that owns the port.

Also read | Jaishankar says China lacks 'credible explanation' for actions at LAC

The seized hazardous cargo containers were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, and the containers were not destined for Mundra Port.

APSEZ said it extended all assistance possible for this operation and gratefulness the Customs and DRI personnel for their quick and coordinated action.

Also read | Extremism in Pak not rooted in madrasas, but schools, colleges, says Minister

"We salute their alert diligence and will continue to fully assist any action that keeps India safe. The Adani Group takes national security very seriously and will not allow it to be compromised in any way," it said.

India has voiced its strong opposition to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its flagship project, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The BRI is a multi-billion-dollar initiative launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping when he came to power in 2013.

It aims to enhance China's influence and also link Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa, and Europe with a network of land and sea routes.

(With inputs from agencies)