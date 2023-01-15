Top 10 world news: Pokhara air crash Nepal's worst aviation disaster in three decades & more

At least 68 people were killed after a passenger airplane with 72 people on board crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday (January 15), making it the worst aviation disaster in the country in 30 years. As the war in Ukraine continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the "special military operation'' was showing a positive trend, adding that Russian soldiers will deliver more results after an attack on Soledar. In Afghanistan, the Taliban administration in Afghanistan said that overturning restrictions against women is not a priority- weeks after it passed two orders- banning university education for women and banning women from working for aid groups.



At least 68 people were killed after a passenger airplane with 72 people on board crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday (January 15) minutes before its scheduled landing, reported AFP. The officially declared death toll stands at 68 currently. It was a Yeti Airlines flight.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a positive trend is visible in the special military operation in Ukraine and that the Russian soldiers will deliver more results after an attack on Soledar. Putin said, "The dynamic is positive. Everything is developing within the framework of the plan of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff. And I hope that our fighters will please us even more with the results of their combat."

After taking over Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban imposed several restrictions on females including restricting their freedom of movement, barring girls from attending secondary schools, excluding women from most areas of the workforce and also banning them from using parks, gyms and public bath houses. Weeks back, the group passed two orders- banning university education for women and banning women from working for aid groups.

A spokesperson of the army told the news agency Reuters the attack was likely carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)- a Ugandan militant group that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) in 2019. The ADF has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Yoon's visit comes when South Korea engages in multibillion-dollar commercial transactions and stationing special forces soldiers to guard the UAE. It is a plan that garnered criticism under his liberal predecessor.

Professor Matt Brown, the Chief Scientific Officer at Genomics England has predicted that very soon parents will be able to have it checked if their baby is at a higher risk of illnesses. He said that for this, parents could have their children’s genetic code read by the NHS.

The Israeli media reported that the rally saw the participation of 80,000 people, quoting police sources. This is the biggest protest since the new government of Netanyahu came to power in Israel in late December.

The blast occurred in Hiran district's Buloburde city. A local police commander Abdullahi Mohamud said the bomber detonated a car laden with explosives near an administrative building, a report by the news agency AFP said on Sunday.

Team India secured a historic victory in the third and final match of their series against Sri Lanka, defeating the team by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram. This broke the previous record for the largest victory by runs in ODIs, which was held by New Zealand with a 290 run win against Ireland in 2008.