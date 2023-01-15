DR Congo | Five killed, 15 injured in bombing in church; Ugandan militant group likely behind attack: Report

At least five people were killed and 15 others were injured on Sunday (January 15) in a suspected militant bombing during a church service in DR Congo's Kasindi in North Kivu- which is on the border with Uganda. A spokesperson of the army told the news agency Reuters the attack was likely carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)- a Ugandan militant group that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) in 2019. "Despite the security measures put in place, the first indications show that it is the ADF which is behind this bomb attack," army spokesperson Anthony Mualushay told the news agency.

The ADF has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack. DR Congo's communications ministry, meanwhile said an investigation is underway to detect the origin of the attack.

Alain Kitsa, a resident of Kasindi, told Reuters "I just came back from the scene, where I saw the bodies of children on the ground," and described the atmosphere in the city as tense. If the news about ADF behind the bombing is confirmed, this would be the first time the militant group targeted Kasindi since 2014, according to local administrator Charles Omeonga who told the news agency the estimated death toll in the bombing was at least 10.

The ADF has been accused of killing thousands of civilians in the Central African country along with carrying out bombings in Uganda. For the last two years, the militaries of Congo and Uganda have launched a joint operation to target the ADF in North Kivu and the neighbouring Ituri province, a report by the news agency AFP said.

The bomb attack on Sunday comes after more than 60 people were killed in Ituri province in a week. On January 8, a teacher belonging to the Lendu community was killed, triggering reprisal attacks from the CODECO militia, which claims to represent the ethnic group. Following the teachers killing, the militia killed at least 24 civilians in attacks on several different villages in the Djugu territory, AFP reported on Saturday (January 14) citing local civil society representatives and humanitarian workers. A CODECO leader told AFP attacks were to "avenge the death" of the teacher, whom he said was killed by Zaire militants.

Meanwhile, in another African nation Somalia, eight people were killed in a roadside bombing in Hiran district's Buloburde city on Saturday. The Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for this attack. A local police commander told AFP on Sunday that the bomber detonated a car laden with explosives near an administrative building in Buloburde, adding that among the casualties, five were killed on the spot while three died overnight in a hospital. On the same day, two separate incidents were reported in Somalia for which the Al Shabaab claimed responsibility.

