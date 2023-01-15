Thousands protest in Israel against Netanyahu, decries 'government of shame'

Thousands of citizens staged a protest in the capital Tel Aviv against the hard-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is being called a threat to Israeli democracy by critics.

Facing the rain, the protesters continued the rally as they decried a "government of shame" and appealed to people to, "bring down the dictator", as reported by AFP.

The Israeli media reported that the rally saw the participation of 80,000, quoting police sources. This is the biggest protest since the new government of Netanyahu came to power in Israel in late December.

"The situation is worrying and scary," 22-year-old Aya Tal, who was part of the protest and is employed in the high-tech industry, said. "They want to take away our rights... We must unite,” she added.

As per reports of the local media, rallies were also held outside the residences of the president and the prime minister, in Jerusalem and the city of Haifa.

Netanyahu, who has now become the longest-serving prime minister of Israel, came to power after entering into a coalition with ultra-Orthodox and extreme-right Jewish parties, some members are now heading important ministries.

Protesters demanded that Netanyahu steps down from his position as the latter continues to fight charges of corruption in court.

"Bibi (Netanyahu) doesn't want a democracy, we don't need fascists in the Knesset," stated one sign raised at the protests held in Tel Aviv, as they referred to the Israeli parliament.

The streets around Habima Square in Tel Aviv were filled with crowds chanting "democracy, democracy".

Currently, in Israel, the authority of repealing laws, which are considered discriminatory, lies with the Supreme Court.

Former Supreme Court judge Ayala Procaccia said that the people of Israel "will not accept... the destruction of the basic values of our system." "We are at a fateful moment for the future of Israel," she added.