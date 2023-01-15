India's record ODI victory: Rohit and company defeat Sri Lanka by a mammoth 317 runs, Lankans collapse at 73

Team India secured a historic victory in the third and final match of their series against Sri Lanka, defeating the team by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram. This broke the previous record for the largest victory by runs in ODIs, which was held by New Zealand with a 290 run win against Ireland in 2008. India chose to bat first and scored 390/5 in fifty overs, while Sri Lanka's run-chase was cut short in just 22 overs as they only managed to reach 73 runs.

The star of the match was Indian batter Virat Kohli, who had an incredible performance and scored an unbeaten 166 off 110 deliveries, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes. Young Indian opener Shubman Gill also had a strong performance, scoring 116 off 97 deliveries and forming a 131-run partnership with Kohli.

Following Gill's dismissal, Kohli took over the offensive and dominated the Sri Lankan bowlers. He brought his 150 off 106 deliveries, and in the last 10 overs, he scored 86 runs in just 34 balls.

With this victory, India won the three-match series 3-0 against Sri Lanka, having already defeated them by 67 runs in the opening match in Guwahati and by four wickets in the second game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Next, India will be facing New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be a part of the team, KL Rahul will not be present due to personal commitments, and Axar Patel will be replaced by Shahbaz Ahmed.