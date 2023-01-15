Putin says special military operation in Ukraine showing positive trend

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a positive trend is visible in the special military operation in Ukraine and that the Russian soldiers will deliver more results after an attack on Soledar.

While speaking on Rossiya 1 state television, Putin said, "The dynamic is positive. Everything is developing within the framework of the plan of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff."

"And I hope that our fighters will please us even more with the results of their combat," said Putin.

On Friday, Russia claimed that Soledar, a town in east Ukraine, has been captured by its forces, in what can be considered a rare success for the Russian military after facing battlefield reverses for months.

Talking about Russia's economy, Putin said, "The situation in the economy is stable. Much better than not only what our opponents predicted but also what we forecast."

He added that the key indicator was unemployment. "Unemployment is at a historic low. Inflation is lower than expected and has, importantly, a downward trend,” he said.

Meanwhile, the defence ministry of Russia on Sunday confirmed that several missile strikes were launched by its forces against the infrastructure sites and military of Ukraine on Saturday.

WATCH| Ukraine witness emergency blackouts after Russian strikes

Around 21 people lost their lives on Saturday in Russia's strike on an apartment complex in Dnipro, an eastern city of Ukraine, the authorities said.

Russia, in its statement, said: "All assigned objects were hit. The targets of the strike have been achieved." Moscow further informed that the troops have moved towards Bakhmut city in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.