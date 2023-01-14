Russian missiles hit Ukrainian capital, more attacks expected elsewhere

Critical infrastructure in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and eastern city Kharkiv was hit by Russian missile attack on Saturday morning. Governor of another region warned of a massive missile strike in coming hours.

Reuters reported that air raid sirens were sounded in Kyiv after blasts were heard.

"Explosions in Dniprovskiy district. All agencies heading to the site. Stay in your shelters!" Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. After sustained gains in first few months of the conflict, Russian forces had to retreat and cede territory to Ukrainian forces. Russia then has started to mount missile attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure.

"Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities. Details are being checked," said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office.

Oleg Synehubov, Kharkiv's regional governor, said two S-300 missiles struck the city near the Russian border early on Saturday. The attacks hit critical energy infrastructure and industrial facilities in the Kharkiv and Chuhuev district of the region, he said.

"Our emergency services units and energy workers are working to liquidate the consequences and stabilise the situation with energy supplies," he said.

In Kyiv, the mayor said the debris of a missile came down on a non-residential area in the Holosiivskiy district in the west of Kyiv, causing a fire but hurting no one.

(With inputs from agencies)

