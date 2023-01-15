Folk singer Nira Chhantyal among 68 passengers killed in tragic Nepal plane crash

Nepal's folk singer Nira Chhantyal died along with 67 other passengers in the tragic plane crash that took place near Pokhara International Airport on Sunday.

The sad news of her demise was confirmed by her sister Heera Chantyal Sherchan. Chhantyal was headed to Pokhara to attend an event which was being organised to mark the festival of Magh Sankranti.

The singer had extended wishes of Magh Sankranti and shared pictures on Facebook earlier in the day. In another status, which was shared by her earlier, the post read, “I should have fun in Pokhara tomorrow.”

A volleyball competition in the men's and women's categories was to be organised in Pokhara by the Nepal Chantyal Youth Association on Monday and a musical performance by the folk singer was also scheduled on the occasion.

According to reports, Nepal Chantyal Youth Union Kaski's secretary Naveen Gharti Chantyal said that they have called off the event in the wake of the plane crash.

The plane, which belonged to Yeti Airlines, crashed minutes before landing and had 68 passengers along with four crew members onboard.

The twin-engine ATR 72 of Yeti Airlines had taken off from Kathmandu. Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, in a press statement, confirmed that the plane was carrying fifteen foreigners, which included six children.

It added that 53 people were Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, two Koreans, one Argentinian, and one each from France, Australia and Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies)

