VIDEO | Horrific 'final moments' of plane that crashed in Nepal, killing 68 people

A passenger plane in central Nepal crashed with 72 people on board crashed on Sunday (January 15), one of the deadliest aviation disasters in the history of the Himalayan nation.

The ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft of Yeti Airlines was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara. It crashed into the gorge between Pokhara's domestic and new-inaugurated international airport just seconds before it was supposed to land.

The cause of the crash is not clear yet but the aviation officials said the weather was clear. Rescue workers were rushed to the crash site and a local official had earlier said that "some survivors" had been taken to the hospital.

Horrific footage of the plane allegedly before the crash is going viral on social media.

The video purportedly showed the plane flying low over a residential area before banking sharply to the left, followed by a loud explosion.

"I was walking when I heard a loud blast like a bomb went off," said witness Arun Tamu as quoted by news agency AFP. The 44-year-old, who was around 500 metres away, posted the live video of the blazing wreckage on social media.

In the aftermath of the crash, the civil aviation authority revealed that out of 71, four crew members and 68 passengers. Among the passengers, 53 and all crew members were Nepali.

Meanwhile, fifteen foreign nationals were on the plane as well: five were Indian, four were Russian and two were Korean. Individual citizens of Australia, Argentina, France and Ireland were also present.

