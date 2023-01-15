Nepal's sad history of aviation disasters: A timeline of deadly plane crashes in the Himalayan nation

| Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

The latest aviation disaster in Nepal left the world in shock when an aircraft with 72 people on board crashed on Sunday (January 15). WION reporter from the crash site in Pokhara revealed that at least 68 people lost their lives. The horrific event is an addition to Nepal's long history of deadly plane crashes. The air transport sector of the Himalayan nation has been plagued by accidents said to be because of poor maintenance, insufficient training and lax standards. The latest crash is a sad reminder of major air disasters that hit the country since 2010. Here's a timeline:

May 29, 2022

A Twin Otter plane operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air crashed shortly after takeoff from Pokhara in western Nepal. A total of 22 people were killed in the accident.

(Photograph: AFP )

April 14, 2019

In 2019, a small plane veered off the runway while taking off near Mount Everest. It hit two helicopters, killing three people. Three people were also injured. In the same year on February 27, a helicopter crashed in bad weather in eastern Nepal, killing all seven people on board, including the tourism minister.

(Photograph: AFP )

March 12, 2018

A flight onboard 71 from the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka crash-landed at Kathmandu airport, skidding into a football field where it bursts into flames. A total of 51 people were killed. Reports mentioned that it was a Bombardier Q400 series aircraft.

(Photograph: AFP )

February 24, 2016

A Twin Otter aircraft operated by Tara Air crashed into a hillside in Myagdi district, killing all 23 people on board. Just two days after that major crash, two people were feared dead on February 26, when a small plane crashed in western Nepal's Kalikot district. It was operated by Kasthamandap Airlines.

(Photograph: AFP )

February 16, 2014

Eighteen people are killed when a Nepal Airlines flight crashed in Arghakhanchi district, with rescuers finding body parts and debris strewn across the mountainous countryside.

(Photograph: AFP )

September 28, 2012

A plane flying 19 people towards Mount Everest went down in flames on the outskirts of the Nepali capital, killing everyone on board including seven Britons and five Chinese citizens. In the same year on May 14, a total of 15 people were killed when an Agni Air plane carrying Indian pilgrims crashed near the high-altitude airport of Jomsom in northern Nepal, while six escaped.

(Photograph: AFP )

September 25, 2011

A small plane taking tourists on a sightseeing trip around Mount Everest crashed into a hillside near Kathmandu. All 19 people onboard were killed. Reports said that the Beech aircraft was operated by a private airline Buddha Air.

(Photograph: AFP )

December 15, 2010

All 22 passengers and crew on board a passenger plane that crashed in eastern Nepal are killed. In the same year on August 24, a small Agni Air plane crashed in bad weather near Kathmandu, killing all 14 people on board including four Americans, a Japanese and a British national.

(Photograph: AFP )