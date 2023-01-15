Nepal: Passenger airplane with 71 on board crashes in Pokhra

A passenger airplane with 68 passengers and three crew members has crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. It is a Yeti Airlines flight. Rescue operations are underway. The airport has been closed. More details are awaited.

Pokhra is a city about 200 kilometres from Nepalese capital Kathmandu.

Gurudutta Dhakal, a local official, told AFP that the plane wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to put out the blaze.

"Responders have already reached there and trying to douse the fire. All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers," Dhakal said.