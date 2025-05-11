Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during talks with US Vice President JD Vance on May 9, said India will give a "devastating" reply to Islamabad if they do anything, said sources on Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Armed Forces, in a joint press conference on Sunday, said that on May 7, Indian air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan killed over a hundred terrorists.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during talks with US Vice President JD Vance on May 9, over the de-escalation agreement with Pakistan said India will give a "devastating" reply to Islamabad if they do anything, said sources on Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor: India confirms killing over 100 terrorists in air strikes, including planners of IC-814 hijack, Pulwama attack

The Indian Armed Forces in a joint press conference on Sunday said that on May 7, after the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, Indian air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan killed over hundred terrorists. Among the dead were Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudassir Ahmed, all involved in the hijack of IC-814 aircraft and the Pulwama attack.

India’s stern warning to Pakistan in case of ceasefire violation: ‘Our response will be fierce and punitive’

During the Indian Armed Forces joint press conference on Sunday (May 11), Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said that if Pakistan violates the ceasefire again, India’s “response will be fierce and punitive” against them.

'We lost five soldiers in Operation Sindoor, ceasefire violations': Indian Armed Forces pay tribute to bravehearts in DGMO briefing

The Indian Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Sunday (May 11) paid tributes to the Indian bravehearts who lost their lives in Operation Sindoor and ceasefire violations. The DGMOs also confirmed that as many as 100 terrorists were killed and the Pakistan Army also suffered casualties.

Inside story of Operation Sindoor: Air Marshal AK Bharti explains how IAF coordinated strikes on Pakistan’s terror strongholds

Air Marshal AK Bharti, in a detailed briefing on Sunday (May 11), outlined the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) precise and strategic response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Speaking on Operation Sindoor, Bharti revealed how the IAF targeted key terrorist and military infrastructure deep within Pakistan with calculated force and precision.

Commander of the skies | Who is Air Marshal AK Bharti? IAF's architect behind Operation Sindoor

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti is a decorated officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF), who is presently serving as the Director General Air Operations (DGAO) in Air Headquarters in New Delhi.

'All our pilots back home': Indian Air Force says Operation Sindoor achieved its objectives

The Indian Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) led by Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda briefed the Indian media on Operation Sindoor on Sunday (May 11).

'No more war': Pope Leo makes his first Sunday address, appeals for peace, welcomes India, Pakistan ceasefire

