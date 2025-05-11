The Indian Armed Forces in a joint press conference on Sunday said that on May 7, after the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, Indian air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan killed hundred terrorists. Among the dead were Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudassir Ahmed, all involved in the hijack of IC-814 aircraft and the Pulwama attack.

Advertisment

"Nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberation under Operation Sindoor. More than 100 terrorists killed in nine terror targets on early May 7 operation," Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said on Sunday.

Immediately after operation Sindoor was carried out, India reached out to Pakistan for talks but it was turned down.

Advertisment

"We tried to reach out to our counterpart in immediate wake of operation Sindoor, which was turned down with severe response of retaliation," he further said.

The briefing was led by Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda.

After the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed lives of 26 people, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck multiple terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

Advertisment

(This is a developing story)