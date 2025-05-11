Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State gave his first blessing and address to a crowd in St Peter's Square in the Vatican on Sunday (May 11). He recited the Regina Caeli prayer, in honour of the Virgin Mary, in his first public address since being elected pope in the 2025 conclave on Thursday, May 8.

The prayer is one of four prayers to the Virgin Mary, which is said throughout the Easter season.

After delivering Sunday mass, Pope Leo blessed the crowd gathered on the square outside.

Speaking in Italian the Pope said, “Let us take up the invitation that Pope Francis left us in his Message for today: the invitation to welcome and accompany young people."

“And let us ask our heavenly Father to assist us in living in service to one another," he further said, as reported by CNN.

Pope appeals for peace, end of wars

During his address, Pople Leo called for the world leaders to end the war in Ukraine and urged for a ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages.

He also welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan on Saturday (May 10) after four days of war following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed. The terrorists had links to Pakistan, according to the investigation carried out by India.

''I have instead welcomed with satisfaction the announcement of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and I hope that through upcoming negotiations, a lasting agreement can soon be reached. But how many other conflicts are there in the world? I entrust this heartfelt appeal to the Queen of Peace, so that she may present it to the Lord Jesus to obtain for us the miracle of peace," said the pope.

About Pope Leo

Pope Leo XIV, 69 is the first American pope, taking the papal name Leo XIV. He is a moderate who was close to Pope Francis and spent years as a missionary in Peru.

He was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2023 after being named to head the Dicastery for Bishops, one of the key departments of the Vatican.

Given his pastoral bent, global view and ability to navigate the central bureaucracy, Pope Leo XIV had the highest chances among the group of US cardinals of being pope.

He has been called “the least American of the Americans” for his soft-spoken touch by Italian newspaper La Repubblica.