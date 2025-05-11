The Indian Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) led by Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda briefed the Indian media on Operation Sindoor on Sunday (May 11).

Advertisment

During the press conference Air Marshal AK Bharti negating Pakistan media reports and replying to a question whether any Indian Air Force Pilot was killed in the operation said, "For the details of what could have been how many numbers which platform did we use, at this time I would not like to comment on that as we are still in a combat mode. And we don't want to give any advantage to our adversaries. All I want to say is that our objectives have been achieved and all our pilots have been back home."

" We are still in a combat scenario and the question to ask is have we achieved our target of decimating the terrorist camps and the answer is a thumping yes an the result is there for the world to see," he further said.