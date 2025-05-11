The BCCI is in talks to resume IPL 2025 as early as next week, having already asked all teams to assemble their players by Tuesday (May 13). According to the latest reports, they plan to include more doubleheaders in their revised schedule, which might see the tournament conclude on May 30, five days later than the original final date.

Advertisment

The Indian Cricket Board is also contemplating staging the remaining 13 matches - all in the South, including Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, from May 16 (Friday) onwards. The BCCI might release the revised IPL 2025 schedule by Sunday night despite a few teams raising issues about the availability of their overseas players flown back home.

Meanwhile, the BCCI suspended IPL 2025 due to security concerns caused by the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. After four days of intense cross-border firing and drone and missile attacks from Pakistan and India’s retaliation to it, the ten-team tournament is on track to resume sooner.

“As the IPL was suspended for a week, there is a possibility of the IPL final now being played on May 30 instead of May 25, with limited venues. The schedule will be sent to all IPL teams by tonight,” a BCCI source close to the information said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Advertisment

IPL to start from May 16

Barring Punjab Kings, the BCCI asked the remaining nine teams to assemble with their full squads at their respective venues by Tuesday so that the BCCI can resume the tournament by Friday.

After the PBKS-DC game in Dharamsala last Thursday was halted due to ‘significant technical failure’, as officially quoted by the IPL, the BCCI asked all teams to disperse as soon as possible the next day, including the foreign contingent. Now that every overseas player is back home safely, the BCCI has asked their respective teams to arrange for their return at the earliest.

Advertisment

Considering the Indian Cricket Board needs at least two weeks to stage the remaining matches, including four playoff games, which require a six-day window, they could stage more doubleheaders in their revised schedule.

“All franchises have been told to inform its team to report to their respective destination by Tuesday,” an unnamed BCCI source confirmed.

Meanwhile, there were reports of BCCI hosting the PBKS-DC game from the start and not resuming from where it had halted. During that game, Punjab won the toss and elected to bat first, with their openers adding 122 for the first wicket in ten overs.