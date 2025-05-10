Hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, the BCCI decided to fast-track IPL 2025 resumption as early as next week. Per the latest reports, the Indian Cricket Board is pushing for next Thursday or Friday's start to the remainder of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

The Indian Cricket Board suspended the ongoing edition due to security concerns on Friday (May 9), prevailing on the back of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

A Times of India (TOI) report read that the BCCI officials are working on finalising the dates and venues of the remaining 25 matches, with the board keen on continuing to play pan-India, barring Dharamsala, where the PBKS-DC game came to an unexpected halt over floodlight failures. That was the last game before the BCCI suspended the tournament for a week.

While the Indian players, who left their respective teams following quick dispersal orders, will rejoin them, the overseas players, most of whom have returned or are on their way back, would be asked to join their franchises at the earliest.

It is learnt that the foreign contingent of each of the ten participating teams panicked after cross-border tensions between both countries rose. Although the organisers and the board made massive efforts to ensure everyone reached home safely, including the overseas players, all will now return to the drawing board, working on bringing them back to complete the remainder of IPL 2025.

“Yes, the overseas players were panicking, but it was more because of the airport shutdown, and all. They patiently listened to the franchises and had full confidence, but it was the fear of international airports getting shut, which triggered a lot of panic," a source close to the information revealed in a chat with TOI.

However, some reports even suggested that the PBKS-DC game would start again and not resume from where it had halted.

India-Pak ceasefire

Four days since India carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to a horrific Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-based terrorists in India’s Kashmir late last month, killing 26 innocent lives, all tourists from India and abroad, the two countries decided to pause attacks across all fronts, land, sea and air.

The decision came on Saturday evening when US President Donald Trump took to his social media handle to inform everyone of India and Pakistan making peace by agreeing to a ceasefire. The Ministry of External Affairs of India also confirmed it.