Of all the strangest things that ever unfolded in cricket, never before has a team retired out ten batters in an innings anywhere. But now this has happened. In a Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier game between UAE and Qatar in Bangkok, the UAE retired their ten batters for 192 for zero in 16 overs, making it the first instance in a men’s or women’s international cricket match.

Advertisment

UAE then dismissed Qatar for a paltry 29 while chasing, where they registered seven ducks to seal a massive 163-run win. Meanwhile, 15 ducks across both innings, including eight from the UAE and seven from Qatar, are the most recorded in a women's T20I game.

Also read | Prominent Indian cricket figure to persuade Virat Kohli to do U-Turn on Test retirement talks – Report

UAE won the toss and elected to bat first. Its openers - Esha Oza and the captain, Theertha Satish, added a massive 192 for the first wicket, with Oza hitting an unbeaten 113 and the skipper remaining unbeaten on 74, all inside 16 overs.

Advertisment

Since teams are not allowed to declare in limited-overs cricket, the UAE decided to pull off a first-of-its-kind by retiring out ten batters, the two at the crease and the remaining ones yet to come out and bat.

As a result, the UAE were all out for 192 in 16 overs.

While that was Oza’s fourth T20I hundred, Satish raced to her fifty in 31 balls. The right-handed opener Oza smashed 14 fours and five sixes in her knock, and the left-handed Satish collected 11 fours.

Advertisment

Records!

Qatar, in reply, could last for just over 11 overs (11.1 overs), with only three of their batters managing to put scores on the board, while the remaining seven got out on zeroes.

Also read | Indo-Pak War: PCB forced to postpone PSL 2025 after failing to crack deal with UAE Cricket – Report

Qatar opener Rizpha Bano Emmanuel was their top scorer, hitting 20.

All UAE bowlers returned with wickets, but the left-arm spinner Michelle Botha was the best, picking three for 11.