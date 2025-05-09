The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has forcefully postponed the ongoing PSL 2025 after failing to crack a deal with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) over hosting the remainder of their matches in their country, per the latest report. This development came hours after its counterpart, the BCCI, suspended IPL 2025 amid escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The 10th edition of the PSL was moved out of Pakistan following prevailing tensions between the arch-rivals. The remaining eight matches, scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore, were later said to be relocated to the UAE; however, strong speculations over a failed deal between both clubs, as carried out by Cricbuzz, forced the PCB to put the tournament on hold.

"The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif," a PCB statement read, as quoted by the outlet.

Unlike PSL, now postponed to a further date, undisclosed yet, the BCCI suspended IPL 2025 for a week owing to a war-like situation between both countries.

Meanwhile, almost two weeks after Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight in India’s Kashmir, the Indian Armed Forces carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’, launching a series of precise strikes on nine selected targets in Pakistan and Pakised Occupied Kashmir (PoK), neutralising several terror camps and launchpads on wee hours on Wednesday (May 7).

In response, Pakistan launched a cowardly attack aimed at several Indian cities late on Thursday (May 8), launching a barrage of drones and missiles, all neutralised by the Indian Air Defence System.

Players’ safety is paramount

After the PBKS vs DC match in Dharamsala was halted on Thursday due to security concerns, and also considering how the fans evacuated the HPCA stadium soon after, panic gripped the two IPL teams, who returned to Delhi via a special train arranged by the Indian Cricket Board.

Thank you, @RailMinIndia, for arranging a special Vande Bharat train on such short notice to ferry the players, support staff, commentators, production crew members, and operations staff to New Delhi.



We deeply appreciate your swift response. 🙌🏽@AshwiniVaishnaw | @JayShah |… pic.twitter.com/tUwzc5nGWD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2025

However, the safety of all players and staff members, including everyone involved in the backend of staging this tournament, remained paramount for the BCCI, which decided to stay put with all proceedings.

Although the board officials said they will monitor the situation before announcing the remainder of the IPL 2025 schedule, several reports stated that the BCCI is planning to host the pending 25 games during the September window by scrapping India’s tour of Bangladesh and the Asia Cup 2025, if the need arises.