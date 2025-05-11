During the Indian Armed Forces joint press conference on Sunday (May 11), Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said that if Pakistan violates the ceasefire again, India’s “response will be fierce and punitive” against them.

This comes a day after the two nations reached an understanding to stop all firing and military action on land, air, and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. However, just hours later, Pakistan violated the ceasefire, sending drones to several bordering cities of India. Blackouts were imposed across Jammu and parts of Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

‘Armed forces continue to be on high alert’

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai was asked whether the enemy has withdrawn and what would happen if Pakistan continues to carry out shelling and aerial intrusions through drones. Lt Gen Ghai responded by saying, “Without outlining the specifics, I've already made it clear that there will be a response and it will be fierce and it will be punitive.”

“Why the Pakistan Army chose the option of violating the understanding that was arrived at earlier yesterday, I think that is a question best answered by the Pakistan DGMO. I would not be able to give you that. But in situations such as these, and if you go back into any conflict, sometimes these understandings take time to fructify and manifest on ground. But without getting into reasons, it is our mandate to be prepared at all times,” he said.

He further added that a ceasefire does not mean that the armed forces are no longer on alert. He said, “I must tell you that the armed forces were on very, very high alert and they continue to be in that state even as we speak.”

‘Always prepared to face any eventuality’

During the press briefing, Lt Gen Ghai also said the Armed Forces of India are always prepared to face any eventuality.

“Had we had the option not to go further, we probably would not have. But we have been compelled to be in this situation. And as you have seen, the Armed Forces of India, and you have got the three director generals sitting here, we are always prepared to face any eventuality. Like I said, that is for the sovereignty, the territorial integrity and the safety of our citizens,” he said.

Lt Gen Ghai added, “So, whatever has to be done will be done. I am not so concerned about what Pakistan will do in this time. I am only concerned about what we will do. We have a road map and a plan, and we will follow it diligently and we will follow it to the T. That is the contention that I want to make here today.”

