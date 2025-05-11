Air Marshal AK Bharti, in a detailed briefing on Sunday (May 11), outlined the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) precise and strategic response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Speaking on Operation Sindoor, Bharti revealed how the IAF targeted key terrorist and military infrastructure deep within Pakistan with calculated force and precision.

Advertisment

He said that after comprehensive target system analysis, the IAF was tasked with striking nine high-value targets, including the well-known terrorist training camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke — both located deep inside Pakistani territory.

“Of the nine designated targets, the Indian Air Force was assigned the notorious terrorist training camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke, both located deeper within Pakistani territory. After thorough target system analysis, we executed precision strikes using air-to-surface guided munitions to ensure effective engagement and minimal collateral damage," said Air Marshal AK Bharti.

Watch the full video here:

Advertisment

"More than 100 terrorists killed in 9 terror hubs": India releases satellite images, showing the extent of damage to Pakistan's military bases as part of #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/ZxDdsOLNdR — WION (@WIONews) May 11, 2025

The Air Marshal, while explaining how the 'Operation Sindoor' was carried out, said that on the evening of May 7, the forces were confronted with a series of Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle and small drone raids. "These came in waves over our civilian areas and military installations. All of them were successfully intercepted. While a few did manage to land, the damage they caused was minimal," said Bharti.

Advertisment

On the night of the May 8 and 9, beginning around 8:30 pm, a massive wave of drones, UAVs, and UCAVs was launched by the adversary, spanning from Srinagar to Nalya. "It was a coordinated mass raid conducted in relentless waves. However, due to our robust air defense preparedness, no damage occurred — neither to strategic targets nor to civilian areas," said Bharti.

"A decision was taken to strike where it would hurt and towards that in a swift, coordinated, calibrated attack, we stuck its Air bases, command centers, military infrastructure, air defence systems across the entire Western Front. The bases we stuck includes Chaklala, Rafiq, Rahim Yar Khan sending a clear message that aggression will not be tolerated. This was followed by strikes at Sargodha, Bhulari, and Jacobabad...We have the capability to target every system at these bases and more..." said Air Marshal AK Bharti.