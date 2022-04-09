Top 10 world news: Pak parliament witnesses ruckus ahead of no-trust vote and more

Ahead of the resumption of the no-confidence motion session in parliament, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information Fawad Hussain Chaudhry claimed that the opposition parties have given their consent to hold elections.

the National Assembly saw a fiery exchange between the ruling parliamentarians and the opposition parties, as the suspense over the no-trust vote continued.

During a debate ahead of the no-confidence vote, Pakitan's Nartional Assembly continued to witness fiery exchanges between the ruling and the opposition parliamentarians as chorus for voting grew louded. The parliament had to adjourned twice as the opposition party members created ruckus in the lower house.

Indian student shot dead in Canada, EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences

A 21-year old Indian student was killed after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting at the entrance of a subway station in Canada's Toronto city while he was on his way to work, according to police here.

Rise in Covid cases: Union government asks these five Indian states to maintain strict watch

Alarmed over a slight increase in Covid cases, the Union health ministry has asked the five states reporting higher infections to tighten their vigil and urged them not let to their guard down.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

In a visit to Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, an aide of Ukrainian leader said. On Facebook, Zelensky’s aide Andriy Sybiha, in a post along with photo of the two leaders, said, "Boris Johnson's visit in Kyiv began just now with a tete-a-tete meeting with President Zelensky."

More trouble for Gotabaya Rajapaksa as opposition mulls no-confidence motion against SL president

Hundreds of protesters, including students, gathered near the Galle Face Green in Colombo against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday, as the country faces its worst economic crisis since its independence.

If Pak PM loses vote, PPP's Bilawal rumoured to get foreign minister post in new govt, say reports

As no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has delayed his ouster, rumours are rife that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari may get appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs when the new government, which will be composed of the present Opposition, takes charge, media reports said.

Sri Lanka seeking $3 billion in months to stave off crisis: Finance minister

The island nation of 22 million people has been hit by prolonged power cuts, with drugs, fuel and other items running short, bringing angry protesters out on the streets and putting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa under mounting pressure.

Pak foreign minister links no-trust vote to Imran Khan's Russia visit, Ukraine war

Speaking at the National Assembly ahead of the no-confidence motion, Qureshi seemed to accept the writing on the wall. He began by saying, “This may be my last day (as Pak FM).”

British finance minister Rishi Sunak's wife agrees to pay more tax on foreign income

British finance minister Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murthy, has agreed to pay more tax on foreign income. "I understand and appreciate the British sense of fairness and I do not wish my tax status to be a distraction for my husband or to affect my family," she said.