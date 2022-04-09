Rise in Covid cases: Union government asks these five Indian states to maintain strict watch

Alarmed over a slight increase in Covid cases, the Union health ministry has asked the five states reporting higher infections to tighten their vigil and urged them not let to their guard down.

In a letter to Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict watch and take any pre-emptive action required.

"Given that the states/UTs have been undertaking various measures to reopen economic and social activities, there is a need for continuous follow up of a risk assessment-based approach for management of COVID 19," Mr Bhushan wrote.

These states have been told to continue the five-fold strategy, including testing, tracking, treating, vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

"It is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution," Bhushan said in the letter.

Among the five states, Kerala saw a massive jump in Covid infections in the past one week.

The southern state reported 2,321 new cases in the last week, accounting to 31.8 per cent of India's new cases. The weekly positivity rate in the state has also gone up to 15.53 per cent from 13.45 per cent.

The national capital Delhi’s weekly new cases reported a rise from 724 new cases in the week ending April 1 to 826 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 11.33 per cent of India's new cases.

It has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51 per cent to 1.25 per cent.

Haryana has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 367 new cases in the week ending (April 1) to 416 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 5.70 per cent of India's new cases. The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51 per cent to 1.06 per cent.

Maharashtra has reported 794 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting for 10.9 per cent of India's new cases. The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.39 per cent to 0.43 per cent.

Mizoram has reported 814 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 11.16 per cent of India's new cases and also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 14.38 per cent to 16.48 per cent, the letter to the state highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies)