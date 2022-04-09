More trouble for Gotabaya Rajapaksa as opposition mulls no-confidence motion against SL president

Hundreds of protesters, including students, gathered near the Galle Face Green in Colombo against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday, as the country faces its worst economic crisis since its independence.

The road leading to the Presidential Secretariat was completely blocked with students converging on the protest site to make their voices heard against Sri Lanka’s spiralling economic crisis.

Student protesters chanted "Go home, Gota" and called for the Rajapaksha government to step down, while accusing the government of “robbing the youth of their futures”.

According to AFP news agency, Saturday’s protest was largely organised through social media which saw the participation of tens of thousands of protesters.

Similar churnings were witnessed in the Sri Lankan political circles, as the opposition parties are mulling to move a no-confidence motion against Rajapaksa.

According to ANI news agency, Sri Lanka's main opposition party Samagi Jana Balwegaya (SJB) has announced that it will move a no-trust pela if the government fails to provide immediate relief.

Also read | India our big brother, grateful to PM Modi: Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya amid economic crisis

"We have decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa as he has failed ails to address the country in connection with economic policies. We have called a meeting with all opposition leaders and will take a final decision on it soon," Sri Lanka’s leader of opposition Sajith Premadasa told ANI.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's business community, which largely funded Rajapaksa's election campaign, also withdrew its support to the president on Saturday.

"The current political and economic impasse simply cannot continue any further. We need a cabinet and an interim government within a week at most," AFP quoted Rohan Masakorala, head of the Sri Lanka Association of Manufacturers and Exporters of Rubber products, as saying.

In a joint statement, they said that they were responsible for generating nearly a quarter of the country's $80.17 billion gross domestic product and warned that millions of jobs would be in jeopardy.

Watch | Crisis-hit Sri Lanka doubles interest rates to tame inflation

(With inputs from Dasuni Athauda and agencies)