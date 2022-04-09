UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

In a visit to Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, an aide of Ukrainian leader said.

On Facebook, Zelensky’s aide Andriy Sybiha, in a post along with photo of the two leaders, said, "Boris Johnson's visit in Kyiv began just now with a tete-a-tete meeting with President Zelensky."

The Ukrainian President has reiterated on Saturday that his country was "still ready" to continue negotiations with Russia, an AFP report said.

The peace negotiations are currently on hold after the discovery of atrocities in Bucha and other areas near Kyiv.

In a press conference with the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Zelensky said, "Yes, (Russian) forces are gathering in the east (of Ukraine). This will be a hard battle, we believe in this fight and our victory. We are ready to simultaneously fight and look for diplomatic ways to put an end to this war.”

Nehammer also visited the capital and Bucha.

Several world leaders seem to have been makings visits to the Ukraine capital now.

In cities across eastern Ukraine, air-raid sirens were sounded as it has become the focus of Russian forces after a withdrawal from areas, which were close to Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies)