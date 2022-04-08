Russian rocket strike on Ukraine train station kills 50, injures many, say reports 

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

In a rocket strike on a railway station, Russians seem to have killed over 50 people and injured several others in eastern Ukraine on Friday, reports said citing the state railway company.

This comes as civilians were trying to flee war towards safer parts of the country.

In a statement, Ukrainian Railways said, "Two rockets hit Kramatorsk railway station."

The Railways later added, "According to operational data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station."

More than 30 people were killed in a #Russian #airstrike on a train station in eastern #Ukraine as they attempted to flee by train. pic.twitter.com/io9aTK0bxC — andre_groten 💙💛 (@angroten) April 8, 2022 ×

The station in the city of Kramatorsk was being used to evacuate civilians from areas which are under bombardment by Russian forces.

At the time of the attack, thousands of people were at the station, Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"The 'Rashists' ('Russian fascists') knew very well where they were aiming and what they wanted: they wanted to sow panic and fear, they wanted to take as many civilians as possible," Kyrylenko said.

A photograph, showing several bodies on the ground along with luggage, was also published online by Kyrylenko.

In the picture, armed police, who were wearing flak jackets, could also be seen standing beside them. Rescue services could also be seen tackling fire in another photo being circulated online.

