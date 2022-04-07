Russia 'quitting' human rights body after UNGA votes to suspend it

Russia has been suspended from the Geneva-based United Nations Human Rights Council by the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, prompting Moscow to quit the body. The action was taken on reports of "gross and systematic violations and violations of human rights" by Russian troops in the war in Ukraine.

Also Read: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia hiding 'thousands' killed in Mariupol

Following the vote, Russia's deputy UN Ambassador Gennady Kuzmin called the decision "illegitimate and politically motivated," and declared that Russia would withdraw from the Human Rights Council altogether.

"The Russian Federation made a decision about, um, about ending or suspending its right, its membership in the Human Rights Council before the end of its term on the 7th of April of this year," Kuzmin said. "In today's conditions, the council is in fact monopolized by one group of states who use it for their short term aims.”

Afterwards, while talking to reporters Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya commented "you do not submit your resignation after you are fired".

Also read | Ukraine-Russia conflict: Borodyanka destruction 'more horrific' than Bucha, says Zelensky

In the vote, 93 votes were in favour, 24 countries voted against and 58 countries abstained.

In the 193-member General Assembly, a two-third majority of voting members were required to suspend Russia from the 47-member Human Rights Council. Abstentions do not count in this vote.

The resolution, which was adopted by the UNGA on Thursday, expressed "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," particularly at reports of rights abuses by Russia.

India had abstained in this resolution. After the vote, Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti said, "If India has chosen any side, it is the side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence."

Watch: India's neutrality on test at United Nations General Assembly

For the abstention, he said, "We do so for reasons of both substance and process."

This was the third resolution adopted by the assembly since Russia had invaded Ukraine on February 24. Earlier, two resolutions denounced Russia’s invasion.

(With inputs from agencies)