Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia hiding 'thousands' killed in Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (April 6) accused Russia of hiding evidence related to "thousands" of people killed in Mariupol in an attempt to block humanitarian access to the besieged port city.

As quoted by news agency AFP citing Turkish media outlet Haberturk TV, Zelensky said: "The reason why we cannot get into Mariupol with the humanitarian cargo is precisely because they are afraid... that the world will see what is going on there."

"I think it's a tragedy there, it's hell, I know that it's not tens, but thousands of people, different people, who have been killed there and thousands wounded," Zelensky added.

Reports have mentioned that residents in Mariupol waited in long queues on Tuesday (April 5) to receive deliveries of humanitarian aid.

But Zelensky said Russia is not revealing evidence of thousands of people killed, however, he expressed confidence that Russia would not succeed in concealing all the proof.

During his conversation with Turkish TV, Zelensky said, "They will not be able to hide all of this and bury all of these Ukrainians who died and who are injured. It's just such a number, it's thousands of people, it's impossible to hide."

Mariupol — the southern Ukrainian port city, that emerged to be strategically crucial, has been the centre of fierce fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

On being asked about continuing peace talks with Russia, Zelensky said "they will have to take place anyway. I think it is difficult to stop this war without it."

He added that he had a tough time bringing himself to continue talks with Moscow "because we understand who we are dealing with".

