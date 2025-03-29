A day after a deadly earthquake jolted Myanmar, the ruling junta said that 1644 people have died so far, with over 3400 people injured. The junta's information team said that at least 139 people are still missing after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Myanmar on Friday.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has agreed to release five hostages in return for a ceasefire during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to Egyptian officials speaking to the Qatari news outlet, The New Arab.

Click on the headlines for more

Myanmar-Thailand earthquake: Over 1600 dead as toll continues to rise; India sends 40 tonnes of aid, and field hospital

Advertisment

As the deadly earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand, the death toll has risen to 1644 with over 3400 people injured, the ruling junta announced on Saturday (March 29).

'Ball is now in Israel, America’s court': Hamas agrees to release five hostages for Eid al-Fitr

Advertisment

Hamas has reportedly agreed to release five hostages in return for a ceasefire during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to Egyptian officials speaking to the Qatari news outlet, The New Arab.

'This is not how you speak': Denmark slams JD Vance after US VP says US should ‘own’ Greenland

Denmark has responded sharply to US Vice President JD Vance after he accused Copenhagen of neglecting Greenland. His comments, made during a visit to the Pituffik Space Base in north-west Greenland, were seen by both Denmark and Greenland’s capital Nuuk as provocative.

'Papa Biden funded my daughter's birth': Migrant influencer kicked out of US; urged illegals to squat in American homes

A Venezuelan migrant who gained popularity for urging illegal border crossers to squat in American homes, has been deported back to Venezuela this week, according to The New York Post.

Indian student claims Hinduism course in US university 'portrayed negatively'; prof. calls PM Modi 'Hindu fundamentalist'

An Indian-American student claimed that in America's Houston University, the course on Hinduism is "misinterpreted and portrayed negatively".

Cash-at-judge’s door case: Former HC Judge Nirmal Yadav acquitted after 17-year trial

A special CBI court in Chandigarh has acquitted former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge (Retd) Nirmal Yadav in the 2008 ‘cash-at-judge’s door’ case. The case involved a Rs 15 lakh cash packet that was wrongly delivered to another judge’s house.

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ is near: What it means and how it could hit your country?

President Donald Trump is preparing to roll out his most aggressive trade move yet as his long-promised “Liberation Day in America” arrives on Wednesday. After already imposing tariffs that have shaken global markets, Trump is now set to launch a sweeping round of reciprocal tariffs aimed at shrinking the United States’ record trade deficit.

RECORD BREAKING! Trump signed 107 executive orders in two months, nearly triples Biden's count

In a record-breaking revelation, US President Donald Trump has signed 107 executive orders in over two months, nearly tripling the count of former President Joe Biden, the White House stated.

L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal starrer to get 17 voluntary cuts after backlash

The recently released Malayalam political thriller L2: Empuraan will undergo 17 voluntary cuts following the backlash since its release on March 27. The film has faced criticism and boycott calls from right-wing groups and certain social media users over its portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

BCCI’s annual central contract announcement delayed due to THIS reason

The formal and final decision on BCCI’s annual central contract list is further delayed as no meeting, widely reported in the media to get underway on Saturday in Guwahati, ever happened. Per the latest reports, neither chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, nor BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia met in the city.