Top 10 world news: Navalny gets 19 more jail years, India's top court rejects Muslim plea on Gyanvapi, & more

In the latest, Alexei Navalny, the incarcerated Russian opposition figure and vocal Kremlin critic, has received an extended prison term of 19 years following a verdict of guilt on a range of fresh allegations. In other news, a Romanian court granted the release of polarizing influencer Andrew Tate and his sibling from house arrest, where they were detained pending trial for human trafficking charges. The pair will now be subjected to judicial supervision, a less stringent form of restriction. In the Indian realm, the country's top court rejected the appeal made by the Muslim side against the Allahabad High Court's decision to authorise the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific examination of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The highest court endorsed the implementation of a meticulous survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Imprisoned Russian opposition politician and Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to an additional 19 years in prison after being found guilty on a series of new charges, on Friday (August 4), according to media reports citing his supporters and spokespeople.

Russia on Friday (August 4) claimed that it thwarted a drone attack on its naval base there with two sea drones, but a video shows a moment when a sea drone headed directly towards a Russian ship near the port of Novorossiysk. In that particular region, explosions have been heard overnight.

The Supreme Court of India on Friday (August 4) dismissed the Muslim side's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order of allowing archaeological survey by the ASI of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi city of Uttar Pradesh. The apex court permitted a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque compound in Varanasi.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Friday (August 4) that it will start dropping import restrictions on Australian barley from Saturday.

Anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Australian barley were in place for the last three years, reported Reuters. The restrictions affected bilateral trade worth billions of dollars.

In an assault that took place on April 11, 2023, in Myanmar's Pa Zi Gyi village, the military Junta used helicopter gunships and fighter jets to rain down fire and bombs on a village festivity, asserting their intent to target "terrorists."

However, amidst the casualties on that day, marking the most lethal strike by junta forces against non-combatants since its takeover two years ago, numerous women and children lost their lives, including a child as young as six months old

A Romanian court, on Friday (August 4) released controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother from house arrest where they were awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking. The duo will now be placed under judicial control, a lighter restrictive measure.

The Ethiopian government, on Friday (August 4), declared a state of emergency after clashes in the country’s Amhara region. The decision by the country’s Council of Ministers comes as regional authorities pleaded for help as clashes intensified between regional forces and the military over the last few days.

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager, early Friday (August 4), during a pre-dawn raid into the occupied West Bank, reported the Palestinian media and the Palestinian health ministry. This comes as tensions have remained high in the region with the Israeli army conducting near-nightly raids and deadly Palestinian attacks on Israel.

Last week, two papers by South Korean scientists made an extraordinary claim that sparked a social media frenzy and pushed up prices of some stocks in China and South Korea: the discovery of a practical superconductor.

India’s Supreme Court, in its interim order, placed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction on hold in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark on Friday (August 4).