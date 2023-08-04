Myanmar Junta airstrike targeted at 'terrorists' killed at least 25 children, including infants

In an assault that took place on April 11, 2023, in Myanmar's Pa Zi Gyi village, the military Junta used helicopter gunships and fighter jets to rain down fire and bombs on a village festivity, asserting their intent to target "terrorists."

However, amidst the casualties on that day, marking the most lethal strike by junta forces against non-combatants since its takeover two years ago, numerous women and children lost their lives, including a child as young as six months old, reported the Washington Post.

April 11 marked the prelude to Thingyan, the revered Buddhist water festival that heralds the Myanmar New Year. As several hundred people joined in to enjoy breakfast at a social gathering for the inauguration of a public administration hall, little did they know that their lives were on the brink of an unimaginable upheaval.

Carnage erupts

In the midst of the festivities, an explosive event forever altered the landscape. A a military jet soared above, releasing a devastating blast that obliterated the newly constructed edifice and claimed numerous lives. Amid the chaos, a helicopter gunship descended, methodically attacking survivors, resulting in widespread devastation and loss of life.

Heart-wrenching toll

The aftermath of the assault revealed a grim reality - at least 157 lives were lost, marking one of the deadliest acts by the Myanmar military since wresting control from a civilian government in 2021. Among the victims were a staggering 25 children, some mere infants.

Evidence and accusations

While the military acknowledged responsibility for the attack, its claims of targeting rebel forces were refuted by extensive evidence. Visual documentation provided exclusively to The Washington Post highlighted the appalling toll on innocent lives. The accounts of survivors and medics, as reported by The Washington Post, painted a grim picture of dismembered bodies, shattered families, and shattered dreams.

A weapon of destruction

Weapons experts analysed the evidence and suggested that a thermobaric bomb, drawing oxygen as fuel, was employed. The result was a catastrophic detonation that engulfed the site in carnage. This act underscored the junta's willingness to employ brutal force in its relentless pursuit of crushing opposition movements.

The long road to justice

As survivors grappled with their trauma and grief, international entities like the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar have decried the attack as a war crime. The tragedy at Pa Zi Gyi serves as a chilling example of the indiscriminate violence inflicted upon civilians and the deliberate campaign to quash resistance.